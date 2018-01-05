PHOTOS: Check out your Weather Force 10 photos!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sierra highs in the low 60s with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s with a chance of thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s with a chance of thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Sierra highs in the low 70s with a chance of thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sierra highs in the low 70s with a chance of thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the low to mid 70s with a chance of thunderstorms.

