SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is offering free books to encourage parents and kids to read together during the stay-at-home order.

Brian Bentzen started collecting books in February. He put the books out in containers in mid-March at the corner of Lynne Way and Pope Avenue in Sacramento.

The containers are separated for adults and kids based on the variety of books.

He encourages people to take a book and, if interested, to donate one as well. He asks for people to put the books in separate bags or into the bags he has provided.

If you're interested in stopping by to pick a book, he asks for families to wait their turn and practice social distancing.

Bentzen also donated books to people in Paradise after the Camp Fire.

Thank you to neighbors at Nextdoor for letting us know about this story. ABC10 is part of an exciting project that gives us unique access to people and what's happening in their neighborhoods.

Reach out to Ananda Rochita on Nextdoor here if you have a good neighbor story to tell.

