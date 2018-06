UPDATE: Sacramento Police have found the missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Original Story:

Robert "Bob" Miller was last seen around 4:15 Wednesday walking near the 900 block of 27th Street.

Miller is described as a 75-year-old white man. He is wearing an Alaska baseball cap, beige polo shirt, a white striped cardigan, jeans and gray running shoes.

If you have seen Miller, call 911.

