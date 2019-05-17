SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) announced Thursday that it is going to postpone the strike that was scheduled for May 22.

SCTA President David Fisher said they made that decision based on several factors including a letter the union received from State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, calling on all parties to meet to avoid a state receivership.

The union's announcement was made right before the Sacramento City Unified School District's Board of Education budget meeting, where board members were expected to review a plan that could buy the district more time to avoid a state takeover.

More than 70 students, teachers, parents and community members signed up to share their concerns and opinions during public comment.

Several students from John F. Kennedy High School urged the district to not cut their music program.

“To both the district and the union, I hope that you can come together moving forward from here to try to help all the students who can be seriously hurt by the way the district is heading right now,” said Calvin Elliott, a senior at John F. Kennedy High School.

It was first projected that the district would run out of money by November 2019. With the cuts and layoffs the board approved this year, it’s now expected to run out of cash by October 2020.

Despite making $28 million in cuts and cost savings, the district is still expected to continue deficit spending in 2019-2020.

The district will use $19.67 million from its reserve funds to balance the 2019-2020 budget, according to Alex Barrios, SCUSD spokesperson.

The district also announced Thursday that its structural budget deficit is now $34 million instead of $35 million.

As of midnight Friday, the board was still reviewing the budget report. ABC10 will continue following this developing story.

