SACRAMENTO, Calif — For two days in December chaotic fights broke out at the mall in 2018, prompting police to shut down the entrances.

In the wake of the Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 fights, community leaders organized several "teen hubs," to give young people safe and supervised places to gather on Friday and Saturday nights.

Combining $350,000 from the city's general fund and a $300,000 grant from Comcast, community leaders have launched weekly Teen Hubs throughout Sacramento every Friday night.

A handful of the hubs launched last Friday, but Feb. 22 marked the full roll-out of the weekly meet-ups. This week, teens are welcome at any of the following, free events.

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Grant High School Gym

1400 Grand Avenue, Sacramento

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brother2Brother

3805 Clay Street, Sacramento

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Daughters of Zion Enterpryz

6489 47th Street, Sacramento

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hope Center

631 Eleanor Avenue, Sacramento

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Maple Neighborhood Center

3301 37th Avenue, Sacramento

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Foothill Skate

4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum

2251 Florin Road, #126, Sacramento

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Christ Temple Apostolic Church Gym

9000 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative

4625 44th Street, Sacramento

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.