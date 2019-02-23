SACRAMENTO, Calif — For two days in December chaotic fights broke out at the mall in 2018, prompting police to shut down the entrances.
In the wake of the Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 fights, community leaders organized several "teen hubs," to give young people safe and supervised places to gather on Friday and Saturday nights.
Combining $350,000 from the city's general fund and a $300,000 grant from Comcast, community leaders have launched weekly Teen Hubs throughout Sacramento every Friday night.
RELATED:
- Mayor responds to teen fights at Arden Fair Mall
- Arden Fair Mall shut down again after another fight involving juveniles
- Mayor Steinberg proposes $350k for ‘teen hubs’ in response to mall melees
A handful of the hubs launched last Friday, but Feb. 22 marked the full roll-out of the weekly meet-ups. This week, teens are welcome at any of the following, free events.
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Grant High School Gym
1400 Grand Avenue, Sacramento
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Brother2Brother
3805 Clay Street, Sacramento
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Daughters of Zion Enterpryz
6489 47th Street, Sacramento
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hope Center
631 Eleanor Avenue, Sacramento
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Maple Neighborhood Center
3301 37th Avenue, Sacramento
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Foothill Skate
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum
2251 Florin Road, #126, Sacramento
6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Christ Temple Apostolic Church Gym
9000 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative
4625 44th Street, Sacramento
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.