Watch live: Protesters in Downtown San Diego; local state of emergency proclaimed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police were firing flash-bang grenades at the remaining 100-200 protesters downtown Sunday afternoon. Most protesters dispersed earlier. Broadway remains shut down.

SDPD reported on Twitter that there was an aggressive crowd at State Street and Broadway throwing objects at officers. They also said officers were having rocks and bottles thrown at them at Front Street and Broadway and said the cop cars had also been vandalized.

Police announced to protesters near Horton Plaza on Broadway that they were an "unlawful assembly" and worked to get the crowd to disperse around 3 p.m.

The County of San Diego has proclaimed a state of emergency as of Sunday afternoon and requested for Gov. Gavin Newsom to also proclaim a state of emergency and take other actions to help San Diego.

Earlier in the day, several hundred protesters marched onto southbound Interstate 5 on Sunday after walking through downtown streets to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



CHP officers stopped traffic on both the northbound and southbound I-5 downtown at about 12:30 p.m. SDPD closed off streets to cars in the area of I-15 and E Street in East Village. Another group of protesters is lining the street blocking Logan Avenue at Cesar Chavez Parkway near Chicano Park.

Coronado Bridge has been closed in both directions.

All traffic closures have been issued until further notice.

As of 2 p.m., there was a large San Diego police presence downtown with several freeway entrances shut down.

Just after 2 p.m., SDPD tweeted that between 100 and 200 protesters were throwing rocks and bottles at the department's offices located at 300 Broadway. Less than 15 minutes later they said the throwing had stopped without the use of force and protesters had left the area.

At one point, the crowd kneeled under a bridge as officers tried to stop the protesters from moving south before the Imperial Avenue exit. Officers tried to get the protesters to exit the freeway on Imperial Avenue. Organizers of the protest march tried to lead the crowd off the freeway, but some in the crowd refused to follow.



Protesters were still moving on I-5 at 12:48 p.m,



Earlier Sunday, protesters marched through downtown San Diego, ending up at San Diego Police Department headquarters before the march entered the freeway.

At around 11:30 a.m. near the San Diego Concourse, the crowd stopped at the corner of First Avenue and A Street to hold a moment of silence, as seen on a livestream from a San Diego TV station.



Most protesters were wearing facial coverings, many carrying signs. They took a knee together, with fists in the air.



At about 11:45 a.m. the crowd turned and began marching down A Street, where a group of San Diego police officers were blocking the street. Chants of "Hands up, don't shoot!" could be heard from some protesters.



Many of them kneeled in front of the police, chanting "George Floyd."



The protest march on downtown streets began at about 10 a.m. with an estimated 100 people. As they marched toward Little Italy, the size of the crowd kept growing.