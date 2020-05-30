Things ratcheted up later in La Mesa when thousands of demonstrators broke through a police line and walked onto Interstate 8.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The protests started on Saturday with a caravan that drove from Liberty Station to Mayor Faulconer's house to protest the use of chokeholds by police.

Police blocked off the mayor's house so they drove around for a few minutes before leaving.

Later in the afternoon, protesters began walking from the La Mesa Police Department and made their way onto University Avenue and Baltimore Dr.

Things ratcheted up later when the demonstrators broke through a police line and walked onto Interstate 8 at Lake Murray Drive.

Police set up another line on westbound Interstate 8 near Jackson for a few minutes before the demonstrators broke through the line again. Police tried to get the demonstrators to get off the freeway at El Cajon Blvd.

The group said they are protesting a La Mesa police officer's use of force while detaining a black man at a trolley station on Wednesday.