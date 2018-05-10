SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials say they plan to reopen a street that was shuttered last month because of cracks found in a new $2 billion transit terminal.

Mark Zabaneh, executive director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, said Friday that officials will open Fremont Street for the morning commute Oct. 12.

Crews are working at night to shore up similar beams over a parallel street. Those beams show no sign of cracking.

The authority, which operates the Salesforce Transit Center, is searching for reasons why two support beams cracked. Workers discovered the cracks Sept. 25 and shut down the center that day.

Fremont Street runs through the multi-level center and its closure has worsened traffic in a congested part of downtown.

Buses are using a temporary transit center two blocks away.

