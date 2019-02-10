HOUSTON — Houston will say goodbye to Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal today with a procession, two funeral services and a 21-gun salute with a flyover.

The first funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. (Houston time) with a Sikh religious ceremony followed by a law enforcement ceremony, at the same location, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Sikh National Center is asking everyone to wear navy blue Wednesday, just like the Harris County Sheriff’s Office uniform Dhaliwal proudly wore.

Donations for Deputy Dhaliwal’s family may be made in his name to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association (www.hcsoba.com), or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-sandeep-singh-dhaliwal-scholarship-fund

LIVE BLOG UPDATES:

9:50 a.m. — "So beautiful. People are finding ways to incorporate navy into their outfit today. An easy and free way to #HonorDhaliwal." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

------

9:35 a.m. — All the way from Canada: "A number of Canadian officers, some also of the Sikh faith, made the journey here to Houston to bid Deputy Dhaliwal farewell" — Janel Forte, KHOU 11

------

9:15 a.m. — The sheriff's office just released this list of speakers for today's 11:30 funeral service.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Commissioner Adrian Garcia

Mayor Sylvester Turner

NJ Atty Gen Gurbir S. Grewal

Sgt. Adam Lightfoot

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

------

9:10 a.m. — "To paraphrase when @SheriffEd_HCSO said about this friend: this is a man who served his community until he took his last breath." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11.

------

9:10 a.m. — "So much emotion today. Notice the men hugging in front of the casket." - Xavier Walton, KHOU 11

------

8:25 a.m. — "Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s funeral escort has arrived at the Berry Center for today’s ceremony." - Harris County Sheriff's Office

------

8 a.m. — "LOOK! These folks made CUSTOM yard signs including the small billboard! Such a beautiful tribute for a deserving husband and father of three who gave his life after taking an oath to protect and serve us all." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

-------

7:36 a.m. — "This is what the family of @HCSOTexas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will see as the funeral procession moves down Barker Cypress to the Berry Center." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

-------

7:15 a.m. — "RIP Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, @cyfallwrestling wearing blue in honor of a true American." - Cy Falls HS Wrestling

-------

7:15 a.m. — "Officers with @SATXPolice , @BexarCoSheriff , @ConversePolice , @CCSOTX , Hill Country Village, Atascosa County & others stop in Luling during their honor procession to Cypress for fallen HCSO Dhaliwal’s funeral." - Leah Durain, KENS

-------

6:45 a.m. — The funeral procession is expected to start at about 7:30 a.m. Air 11 will be overhead for portions of the procession with live coverage.

-------

6:13 a.m. — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is honoring the fallen deputy with these End of Watch signs along our tollways.

-------

6 a.m. — Here is this morning's #HTownRush Rush Block - the latest Houston headlines, including info about today's services for Deputy Dhaliwal.

-------

5:39 a.m. — As a reminder, here's a look at the funeral procession route for later this morning.

-------

10:30 p.m. Tue — Deputy Dhaliwal's dad tells KHOU 11 he plans to finish the project his son started. Watch the touching story below.