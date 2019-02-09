OXNARD, Calif. — Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department joined the U.S. Coast Guard today in a desperate effort to save people aboard a 75-foot commercial diving boat that burned and sank near Santa Cruz Island Monday.



Four bodies were recovered, and as many as 30 other people were missing and feared dead.

RELATED: 4 bodies found, 29 people missing after boat catches fire off Southern California coast | UPDATE

Five crew members "jumped off" the burning ship and were evacuated aboard a good Samaritan pleasure craft named Grape Escape, according to U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester.



One crew member suffered non life-threatening injuries, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard launched several assets from its Los Angeles-Long Beach base, where the first mayday call was heard at 3:15 a.m., officials said. Crews from the Coast Guard, Santa Barbara Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department responded and were fighting the fire when the vessel sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water.

A portion of the distress call can be heard below:

Rochester said the crew was likely able to escape because they were awake and above deck when then fire broke out.



The ship was named Conception. Built in 1981 in Long Beach, it was docked in Santa Barbara. According to the website California Diving News, it has a maximum capacity of 46 people, with 13 double bunks and 20 single bunks.

RELATED: 4 bodies found, 29 still missing after dive boat fire off California coast

A call from the Coast Guard revealed details about the fire and response. A dispatcher can be heard asking and confirming that people on the boat were locked below deck. Only the dispatcher's side of the call can be heard.

"There is no escape hatch for any of the people on board," he is heard saying in the call below.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department offered its support Monday morning in a tweet then moments later, the department tweeted that they were sending "Air Rescue 5 & Emergency Services Detail Divers."

Worried loved ones were coming to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Channel Islands searching for information. The Coast Guard said family members looking for information about their loved ones should call 833-688-5551. A Family Assistance Center was being set up at Earl Warren Fair Grounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.





4 bodies found, 29 people missing after boat catches fire off Southern California coast In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department a dive boat is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters work to extinguish a dive boat engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, VCFD firefighters respond to a boat fire off the coast of southern California, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help over two dozen people "in distress" off the coast of southern California. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, VCFD firefighters respond to a boat fire off the coast of southern California, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help over two dozen people "in distress" off the coast of southern California. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP) People hug each other as they await news outside of the Truth Aquatics office in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast, according to the Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) A Ventura County Fire Department truck leaves U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) An FBI agent arrives at U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) FBI and Coast Guard personnel work together at U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) A woman is comforted by a member of the Ventura County Fire department at U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast, according to the Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Michael De Ponce walks into Truth Aquatics to update staff and family members after a diving boat caught fire and sank on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Santa Barbara, Calif., Fire Battalion Chief Michael De Ponce updates the media after a diving boat caught fire and sank on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester, right, addresses the media at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands base in Oxnard, Calif. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast. Several crew members were rescued and Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll told The Associated Press the Coast Guard was searching for others who may have been able to escape the fire by jumping from the boat. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio) People wait for updates outside of the Truth Aquatics office in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Multiple people are feared dead after a dive boat caught fire before dawn Monday off the Southern California coast, according to the Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Whale watchers board a boat outside of the Truth Aquatics office in Santa Barbara, Calif., as people nearby await to hear news about a diving boat that caught fire and sank on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)



California Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for an investigation into the deaths.



"It's inconceivable that with all the safety regulations we have in place today, a fire on a boat can lead to the loss of life we saw this morning near Santa Cruz Island," she said Monday afternoon.



"We need an immediate and robust interagency investigation. The Coast Guard, along with officials from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, are already hard at work. Once personnel from the NTSB and FBI join the effort tomorrow, we must learn as much as possible about how this happened and how future tragedies can be prevented."