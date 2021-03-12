Next week marks one year since Mary Johnson was reported missing from the Tulalip Reservation, and her family is asking anyone who knows something to speak up.

DARRINGTON, Wash. — Next week marks one year since Mary Johnson was reported missing from the Tulalip Reservation, and her family is asking anyone with information on her disappearance to please speak up.

“It does hurt getting up every day not knowing what’s going on, but I still believe she’s out there and we’re not going to give up looking for her,” said Nona Blouin, Johnson’s sister.

According to the FBI, Johnson, 40, was last seen walking on the Tulalip Reservation on November 25th, 2020. She was on her way to a friend's house and never arrived.

Johnson's family said her estranged husband reported her missing two weeks later.

“(In) the beginning there was no progress, but right now there is progress,” said Gerry Davis, Johnson’s sister.

Johnson's family said they felt like no one was paying attention, a common grievance among families of missing Native women.

The Tulalip Police Department said it and the FBI are working the disappearance as a high priority case. They said they're interviewing persons of interest and following up on leads.

There's now a $60,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of suspects responsible for Johnson's disappearance. The Tulalip Tribes committed $50,000 of the reward and the FBI is offering the other $10,000.

Blouin and Davis said they are gripped with fear when a detective calls, not knowing what the update will be.

“Every day you've got to prepare yourself for the worst, but hope for the best,” Davis said.

Johnson’s family and the Tulalip Tribes are hosting an event next week, marking one year since her disappearance.

They’re inviting the public to join the search and to highlight other cases of missing Native and Indigenous people.

The event is at the Tulalip Gathering Hall (7521 Totem Beach Rd., Marysville) from 1 to 6 pm. Attendees are asked to wear red.