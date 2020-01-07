Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order for protesters to vacate the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone and returned to the department's East Precinct early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour executive order for protestors to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park. Mayor Durkan's order declared the gathering as an “unlawful assembly” that required immediate action.

Police moved into the CHOP just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to any protestors in the area. Police tweeted at 5:20 a.m. that 10 people had been arrested. Another tweet at 5:30 a.m. said three other people were arrested at 12th and Pike.

"Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest," another SPD tweet said.

Officers were seen clearing tents and barriers in the CHOP. KING 5 crews saw officers using pepper spray on demonstrators who weren’t leaving the area after dispersal orders were given.

"Thank you to the individuals affiliated with the CHOP who have assisted officers in encouraging people to safely leave the area," SPD said in a tweet.

KING 5’s Michael Crowe said a majority of the protestors had left the CHOP by 6:20 a.m. Around the same time, SPD tweeted that officers “continue to give dispersal orders and are moving remaining groups north through Cal Anderson Park.”

"The Seattle Police Department basically reclaimed the precinct in less than 30 minutes, 5 feet at a time with the bicycle officers out in front,” citizen journalist Omari Salisbury said. Salisbury has been live streaming from the CHOP throughout the protest in Capitol Hill.

SPD said officers enforcing Mayor Durkan’s order are “wearing a higher-level of protective gear” because “numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms” and that suspects in recent shooting may still be in the area.

At 6:35 a.m., SPD said it was investigating “several vehicles” that were circling the area after officers moved into the CHOP. Police said the vehicle didn’t appear to have visible license plates, and the people inside were seen with “firearms/armor.”

Two teenagers have been killed and three other people were injured in shootings in or near the CHOP since the protest began on June 8.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the Seattle Police Department will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided. The precinct was evacuated on June 11.

Below is a statement from Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best about Wednesday morning's response:

"Today, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/Cal Anderson area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.

"This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers.

"As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community.

"But enough is enough.

"The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area.

"My job, and the job of our officers, is to protect and serve our community. This is not an end to our department’s engagement with demonstrators. We must continue our efforts to build trust and redefine our roles as guardians in our city. I will continue to work with the Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability, the Inspector General, the Mayor, the Seattle City Council and ALL of our community and social justice partners in the coming weeks to encourage peace and to begin meaningful dialog about reenvisioning public safety in our community."