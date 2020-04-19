CARMICHAEL, Calif. —

Kat Coffey’s 99-year-old mother doesn’t understand why she’s unable to have visitors where she lives at Atria Senior Center in Carmichael.

“She’s having a hard time understanding that she needs to stay in her apartment for safety,” Coffey said.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Atria has restricted access for their residents. They are limiting residents to their apartments and taking their temperatures twice a day, according to their website. Essential visitors must have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

Even with those restrictions, the Carmichael center has found a way to help residents connect with friends and family who aren’t able to physically visit them during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Visitors can now spend quality time with their loved ones inside the center by sitting on a specially placed loveseat outside one of the facility’s windows. Visitors and residents talk on the phone while looking at each other through the window.

“Last week I brought my five month old grandson. She got to play with the baby and do hands on the window and see him laugh. That really enriches her experience,” Coffey said.

Atria has also increased other programs such as fitness and entertainment activities for residents during the pandemic.

We heard this story from someone who reached out to ABC10 on our Nextdoor page. We’re getting unique access on the social platform. Please reach out to Ananda for any good neighbor stories.

READ ALSO:

Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can’t get a refund

Sacramento County nearings 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus | Local coronavirus update

New coronavirus testing site heading to Stanislaus County | Local coronavirus updates

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Hospital Heroes: What a Respiratory therapist does | Coronavirus in Context

Respiratory therapist Kayla Morton explains her role in helping patients.