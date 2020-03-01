SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — Deputies say a man beat a family member visiting for the holiday when he found him half-naked in his children’s bedroom.

Mark Stanley, 60, of North Carolina, was arrested on Sunday in Virginia where he was visiting family.

Another relative in the home woke up early and wanted to check on his children – ages two and three.

When the father opened the children’s bedroom door, he found Stanley nude from the waist down, deputies say.

When he asked Stanley what he was doing, Stanley pushed him out of the room and locked the door, investigators say.

The father then forced his way back into the room and began beating Stanley, deputies say.

Stanley was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken to jail.

The children were evaluated at a hospital.

Stanley is charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.

Additional charges may be brought against Stanley as the investigation continues.

No charges were brought against the father.

