SALEM, Ore. -- An Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles clerk has been placed on leave while officials investigate a Facebook comment she reportedly made which has gone viral.
Screen shots of the now deleted posting by Lori McAllen show her writing "I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good. It'll save us hard working AMERICAN'S billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;)"
The screen shot has been circulated worldwide via Twitter at #LoriMcAllen.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said McAllen is on leave and that her comment about shooting immigrants does not reflect that of any ODOT policy. He described it as "disturbing and hurtful."
He told The Oregonian that McAllen, who lives in Linn County, earns $2,883 a month. She's held her current position for less than a year.
Many are also retweeting a Facebook selfie of her in which she is wearing a DMV badge. She writes "Last day of advanced classes at headquarters... Thank you baby Jesus!!! Can't wait to be back at my office with my work family!!!"