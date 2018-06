The Washington State Patrol is searching for the suspect who fired shots at four cars on SR 509 near Sea-Tac Airport. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Both directions of SR 509 are currently blocked for the investigation between 160th and Des Moines Memorial Drive. There is no estimated time for reopening.

WSP is searching for the shooter by ground and by air. Troopers advise the public to remain vigilant and avoid the area.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the shots came from a tree line on the east side of the highway. The cars struck by gunfire were traveling southbound.

No suspect description has been released.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to 188th. Southbound traffic is being diverted to 160th.

Some incoming flights were affected by a ground stop at Sea-Tac Airport. That has since been lifted.

The WSP is investigating an active shooter incident along SR 509 involving 4 cars, no injuries. Motorists advised to stay away from area. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018

‼️AVOID SB SR 509 BY SEA-TAC‼️All lanes near S 160th St are blocked for an incident. No ETA on when lanes will reopen.



Use alternate routes if you normally drive through here! For questions about incident, reach out to @wspd2pio. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 13, 2018

Troopers and WSP aircraft are currently searching the area for the active shooter. Please remain vigilant and avoid the area. We’ll provide updates here as they come in. If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018

