Shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, police say: What we know so far

DALLAS — One person was taken to a hospital after a officer-involved shooting inside of the Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday morning, police officials and sources confirmed to WFAA.

Police confirmed at around 11:30 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired inside the airport. Sources have since told WFAA that a female suspect had been shot and was being taken to a hospital.

Sources additionally confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting. More details were not yet available.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed to WFAA that officers were investigating reports of a shooting at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. "due to security." More information from aviation officials was not released.

At least part of the airport was being evacuated during the incident on Monday morning, a North Texas police chief reported.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

"Family is safe," Geron tweeted. "TSA did a great job."

Video shared on social media in the wake of the reported shooting incident showed people crouching inside of the airport and taking cover after apparently being told to "run."

Additional video shared to social media revealed a similar scene outside of the airport, with would-be passengers crouching in an area between the airport and the tarmac.

