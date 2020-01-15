Soldier dies after incident during free-fall training near Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. — A U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldier died as a result of an incident that happened during military free-fall training near Eloy on Tuesday, according to an Army spokesperson.

The soldier was identified on Wednesday as 36-year-old Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Nathan Goodman

U.S. Army Special Operations Command

“Nathan was a beloved member of 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the Special Operations community,” Col. Nathan Prussian, commander, 3rd SFG (A), said in a press release.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his Family during this difficult time and our priority now rests with taking care of them and our Soldiers,” he added.

Goodman first enlisted in 2002 before transferring to the Army National Guard in 2005.

He returned to Second Battalion, 3rd SFG Airborne in 2018 and was promoted in July 2019.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated when we learn more.