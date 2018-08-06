GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A nice pair of clean, comfy socks an be easy to take for granted when you're home.

But for U.S. service members who are often on their feet all day - spare socks can be hard to come by.

It's why Elle Rueger started a business called "Soledier Socks."

For every pair of socks she sells, she donates a pair to our soldiers.

"We had a friend who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. And we sent him care packages with tons of items," She explained. "Magazines, books, articles - everything we could think of. And we put socks in there as well. And when he got back home, he raved about how amazing the socks were. How they were a lifesaver, and kept his feet protected."

After hearing how much the socks helped her friend, she decided to start Soledier socks.

"When you're deployed, you just don't have the ability to wash them (socks) all the time, to change them all the time," Rueger said. "So just having a constant supply of clean socks is very beneficial."

The socks are all made in the Triad. They have extra padding in the toes and heels, so they hold up well during long days in combat boots.

"They (military members) sacrificed everything. Not only are they putting their lives on the line but their spouses are home single-parenting for months, sometimes years, at a time. They miss all of those major life events that we have the privilege to be at. So I think it's important to support them for that," Rueger said.

You can order a pair of Soledier Socks on the company's website.

