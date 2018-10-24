Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A military humvee was dropped in the wrong location during a training mission Wednesday afternoon.

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston took off from Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, around 1 p.m. for a routine air drop test training mission.

During the mission, a U.S. Army Humvee vehicle was dropped prematurely, according to a release from Joint Base Charleston.

The drop took place over Cameron, North Carolina, which is about 5 miles from the intended drop zone at Fort Bragg. Officials say the drop was accidental.

The C-17 landed safely at Pope Army Airfield, and no injuries or property damage has been reported.

© 2018 WLTX