We're in Brownsville this week, where hundreds of young immigrants are staying in holding facilities near the U.S. border.

Many children arrived at the border without their parents, while others were separated from their parents at the border.

Myself, along with reporter Rebecca Lopez and photojournalist Martin Doporto, will be providing updates here throughout the day.

One of the main questions being asked this week has been about the facilities where immigrant girls and toddlers are staying. Video was released from inside boys' facilities but we haven't yet seen the girls' and toddlers' facilities. We're went to one of those facilities this afternoon in Combes, about 20 minutes north of Brownsville.

Catholic Diocese official says facility here in Combes, north of Brownsville, is housing girls, some of whom have had babies. Children here pray, “Please God, take me back to my parents,” she said. @rlopezwfaa @wfaa pic.twitter.com/cPyUTQ5bGf — Ryan Osborne (@RyanOsborneWFAA) June 19, 2018

The facility is a white two-story building with a small playground and fenced-off yard. It's run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Program, which has a federal contract to operate holding facilities for unaccompanied minors. Southwest Key also runs a large facility in Brownsville, where hundreds of immigrant boys are staying at a former Walmart.

A deacon from the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville speaks outside a facility in nearby Combes, where young immigrant girls, some separated from their parents, are staying.

We’re in Brownsville this week, where some immigrant children have been separated from their families. We’ve seen the facilities where immigrant boys are staying. Now, we’re heading to see where girls and younger children are staying. Here’s an update from @rlopezwfaa: pic.twitter.com/9L9iDZ4zQd — Ryan Osborne (@RyanOsborneWFAA) June 19, 2018

A facility in Combes, Texas, north of Brownsville, where unaccompanied immigrant girls, including babies, are staying.

Some families stayed together

After arriving in Brownsville about 5 p.m. Monday, we went to a Catholic Charities shelter in McAllen, about an hour away. A few dozen families were inside, mostly parents and younger children.

Many of the parents inside were detained at the border but later released with an ankle monitor, giving them the chance to stay with their children, said Sister Norma Pimental, who runs the shelter.

We spoke with a man named Nelson Lara, 22, from the Honduras. He was at the shelter with his one-year-old daughter. They arrived at the border on Saturday, and Lara was detained and given an ankle monitor. But he was happy to be able to stay with his daughter.

"If they took her away, that would be bad because she would be left without parents," Lara said. "That's a lot of pain. They should not take someone's children. They need us, and we love our children. We feel them right in our hearts."

Lara said he came to the U.S. for work because "you can't even make enough money for food" in his home country.

Nelson Lara, who arrived at the Texas border from Honduras on Saturday, gives water to his one-year-old daughter at a Catholic Charities shelter in McAllen, Texas.

