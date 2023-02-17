Former President Donald Trump to visit East Palestine on Wednesday after train derailment

"If our 'leaders' are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void."

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump is planning to visit East Palestine next week as the Columbiana County village will be continuing its cleanup from the train derailment that took place two weeks ago.

"Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week," son Donald Trump Jr. posted on Twitter. "If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void."

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox News that Trump plans to travel to East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with members of the community.

On Saturday, Trump confirmed his upcoming visit to East Palestine on his social media platform Truth Social.

The visit by Trump, who is running for the presidency in 2024, comes as the situation in East Palestine continues to evolve almost hourly.

The wreck occurred on Feb. 3, when the 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train came off the tracks and caught fire. Due to the potential for an explosion, officials evacuated everyone within a one-mile radius and conducted a "controlled release" of hazardous chemicals. Although residents were cleared to return home just days following the release, there continue to be health and safety concerns.

On Friday Gov. Mike DeWine assured residents that no contamination in the air has been found, while also emphasizing that municipal water is safe to drink in East Palestine. The governor also announced that a chemical plume in the Ohio River has since completely dissipated.

Meanwhile, federal health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) will arrive in the area on Saturday to begin assessing the health of residents. In addition to the federal response, the Ohio Department of Health will set up a medical clinic in East Palestine next week to engage with residents, answer questions, evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise.

Working with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio EPA, and U.S. EPA, HHS teams will begin seeing patients early next week. Teams will include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure.