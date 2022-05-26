'I’m sick. I’m angry' | Father of Uvalde massacre victim wants daughter to be remembered

The family of 10-year-old Annabell Rodriguez wants to tell her story. While they're devastated, they want her to be remembered for the amazing girl she was.

UVALDE, Texas — The father of Annabell Rodriguez spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since learning about his daughter’s murder in the Uvalde mass shooting.

He reached out to KHOU earlier that day to say he was ready to talk, motivated by memories of his daughter he wants to share.

“(I’m) still mad,” Jessie Rodriguez said on Thursday afternoon. “I’m sick. I’m angry.”

Thursday was Rodriguez’s first day back in Uvalde since leaving town to try to block out the worst day of his life.

“It’s ugly,” he said. “It’s ugly because a piece of my life is gone.”

Rodriguez’s 10-year-old daughter Annabell was murdered inside Robb Elementary on Tuesday. However, Rodriguez didn’t want to talk about that. Instead, he wanted to talk about the girl who loved school and hated missing class.

“She’s been honor roll many, many times,” he recalled. “Up to her last day.”

Rodriguez said his daughter was curious, including about the family’s carpentry business.

He said Annabell adored the family’s 2-year-old dog, Patrona, and wanted to be a veterinarian.

She also enjoyed goofing around with her twin sister, who was home-schooled and unharmed in the shooting.

At a growing memorial outside the town square, Rodriguez wrote a message on the cross for Annabell: "Daddy missing ya," the same message written on the back of his truck.

“I didn’t think she’d be gone that soon,” he said.

Annabell’s cousin, Jackie Cazares, was also killed in the shooting.