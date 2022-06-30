Uvalde City Council to hold special meeting to discuss ongoing investigation

If Councilmember and Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not in attendance, this would be his second missed meeting.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council members are holding a special meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. regarding the Robb Elementary shooting.

The shooter murdered 21 people with an AR-15-style rifle he'd purchased just days after he turned 18.

On the agenda, which you can find here, council members will meet with an attorney to discuss the ongoing investigation. It's unclear whether or not councilmember and Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo will be in attendance.

If he misses three meetings in a row, the council could declare his seat vacant.