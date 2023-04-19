The 32-year-old would have celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles family had to make funeral arrangements on Wednesday after an unthinkable tragedy.

The family of 32-year-old Jessica Howe told 5 On Your Side she was working in the food court area at Costco in St. Peters when she slipped and hit her head on a sink and then the floor on Saturday.

Howe was put on life support and passed away two days later.

Kevin Howe, her husband, sobbed as he looked over at her pictures on his mom’s table.

“Empty. Hollow. A lot of pain. I feel lost,” Howe said.

The couple would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary this weekend.

“I officiated their wedding last year and I remember saying in there that I was always often as his big sister, his biggest antagonist but his fiercest protector until Jess came in the picture," Amanda, Howe's sister, said.

Jessica and Kevin parented two children together including her son Johnny and their daughter Serena.

"She would always drive herself miserable with a smile on her face to see her little boy smile and laugh. She was always there and always present for them,” her husband said.

Kevin showed 5 On Your Side that the mom's talent and selflessness linger.

"She'd be telling me to get over it ... it's ok ... just be there for them. It's probably the only reason I'm able to get up in the morning right now,” her husband said.

5 On Your Side reached out to Costco but have not heard back.