FRENCH CAMP, California — Jeffrey Drabin, 64, found himself on the other side of the law after he turned himself into the San Joaquin County Jail on Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney faces misdemeanor sex charges after getting caught up in a sting where sheriff's detectives posted ads online, posing as underage minors looking for sex.

Ironically, Drabin works in Stanislaus County's Child Support Division.

"The contact was made via phone. He sent explicit messages to the decoy detective and arranged to meet the minor, but never did meet the minor," said San Joaquin County Sheriffs Deputy Andrea Lopez.

Lopez says Drabin would have faced more serious felony charges had he followed through and showed up to meet the detective decoy. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation from February.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has conducted seven special operation sex stings in the past three years. Last month, the latest sex sting netted 24 arrests.

In Drabin's case, a search warrant was issued for his house and electronic devices. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office would not comment any further.

Deputy Andrea Lopez says their decoy detectives make it clearly known when they are communicating with someone looking for sex that they are underage minors.

"When the detectives start texting back and forth with these individuals, they're very clear that they are 13 years old, that they are a minor," said Lopez.

A spokesperson for Stanislaus County would only confirm Drabin's employment, but would not comment saying it's a "confidential personnel matter." A check of the State Bar of California website shows Drabin has an active license. He was admitted to the State Bar in 1983. Attempts to contact Mr. Drabin were unsuccessful. He was released from jail on Thursday.

