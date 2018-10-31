CROWS LANDING, Calif. -- Approximately 15,000 jobs are in the works for Crows Landing in the western part of Stanislaus County.

Tuesday morning, the county signed off on an environmental impact report for what they hope to become an industrial business park and a new airport.

"I think it's the best thing to happen to Crows Landing since it became Crows Landing," Jimmy Obeid, owner of the Quick Serve Market in Crows Landing said.

For Obeid, this would be a welcome change of pace.

"Crows Landing, there's nothing going on for it really, without this, it's a dead town," he said. "I think it's definitely needed, put it on the map, give it some life."

Just a few minutes away from his convenience store, you'll find torn down stop signs, overgrown weeds, and a leftover air traffic control tower tagged with graffiti from what was a military runway more than 20 years ago.

The federal government transferred the piece of land to the county for economic development back in 2004.

"We're really excited about its future, not only for the communities on the west site, but our citizens and for the Northern California region," Keith Boggs, the Stanislaus County Assistant CEO said.

It wasn't until Tuesday, the county's Board of Supervisors moved forward with the next step for the 40-million square foot space, with the goal being to create 15,000 jobs over the span of 30 years.

"The whole mantra of this effort from inception has been to create jobs where people live and that's exactly our mission," Boggs said.

Boggs says the business park, which he hopes to fill with logistics and distribution centers, is meant for people like Patterson commuters, who live just two miles up the road, where he says only 16 percent of full-time wage earners actually work in town.

"I think opening it out there in the military base would be a great idea because then people can come from Newman and Patterson and have some place to work," Kemberly Anzures, a Patterson resident said.

They also hope to transform the old runway into a county airport, serving as a hub of quick connecting flights to the Bay Area.

"There is an opportunity to link what is otherwise a remote location to the urban bay region, to that economy and to those corporate decision makers," Boggs said.

But business owners nearby had concerns over the roads.

"Probably make it a wider road because just that one little road wouldn't be enough for everyone," Anzures said.

And the county knows there is work to be done.

"There will be some traffic mitigation that we'll have to do right. We'll identify truck routing to make sure that it goes where we want it to go," Boggs said.

But they hope traffic might be diminished with more people working where they live.

The project will head to the county's planning and zoning committee next. The earliest they could break ground on this wouldn't be until the end of 2019.

