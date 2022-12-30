Officials in Moscow, Idaho say a 25-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 25-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho.

Four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 at an off-campus home.

According to ABC News, officials in Moscow knew who they were looking for and had tracked the man down to Pennsylvania.

Local police and the FBI made the arrest this morning, and the suspect appeared before a judge at 8:30 a.m.

Moscow Police say a press conference will be held with more details on the case at 4 p.m. EST.