How a prefab storm shelter saved a Kentucky family's life

BREMEN, Ky. — Storm shelters are somewhat of a rarity in homes nowadays, but one family in Breman, Ky. said they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for their shelter.

Jordan Evans and his son Gage were together when devastating storms and tornadoes hit western Kentucky late Friday night.

"It was a war zone," Evans said.

Gage was out of town with his dad when the storm hit, but his mother and the rest of his family were right in the path of the storm. Their house didn't have a basement and there was no way to get below ground, except for one unique place just next door - a storm shelter, 10 feet down and 12 feet wide.

Justin Pointer, Gage's stepdad, led his 8 family members and two dogs into the cramped space before the tornado passed over.

"It started shaking the lid real bad, we had to hold it down," Pointer said. He also said the space, while tight and uncomfortable, provided much-needed shelter after the storm passed and their house was destroyed.

Pointer said the shelter had been built by his father about ten years ago. He said his dad didn't remember how much it cost to put it in, but they both agreed that you couldn't put a price on their family's safety.

"He said he'd pay a hundred times more for it right now," Pointer said.

There are several places that make prefabricated storm shelters and many models are available for less than $10,000.

