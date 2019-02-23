WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person was killed when a plane crashed into a Winter Haven home Saturday afternoon.

The instructor on the plane, James Wagner was killed in the crash. The student pilot, Timothy Sheehy walked away from the crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said the plane landed in a bedroom of the home and pinned down a 17-year-old girl. Rescue crews were able to free the teen and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"It was a day of miracles," Judd said.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of 21st Street NW, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. Winter Haven Regional Airport is located just north of the neighborhood.

"The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident," the agency said in a statement, in part.

