SARASOTA, Fla. — Some students at Riverview High School in Sarasota took time Wednesday to commemorate 9/11.

About 20 members of the Young Americans for Freedom Club showed up at 5 a.m. to place 2,977 flags in the grass at the front of the school. Each flag represents a life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

They say it's particularly important for students to learn about this day since most seniors this year were born in 2002.

"2,977 is just a number, but when they actually see these flags laid out, I want them to really feel the impact of how many lives were affected that day," said Abby Palmer, a junior at Riverview High School.

"Kids need to understand what happened that day. The horror and the fear, but also the unity of our nation the days and weeks that followed. It's so important, especially in today's society, today's world," Teacher Deb Bryan said.

The Sarasota school district encouraged all the schools to conduct age-appropriate observations so the kids can learn and appreciate what's now called Patriot Day.

