SAN DIEGO — For Noya Dahn being 8 years old came with struggles most children her age don’t face. Noya was the youngest person injured in the shooting at Chabad of Poway earlier this year. On Sunday, the community helped celebrate her ninth birthday with a big surprise.

In order to keep Noya’s party under wraps she was told she was heading to a friend’s birthday party Sunday, but soon realized the festivities were for her.

"I did not think I was going to come here,” Noya said. “I was like ‘whoa.’”

With the help of the local community, the Helen Woodward Animal Center threw Noya – who is a lover of animals – a birthday celebration she'll never forget.

The party was exactly what the Dahn family needed after what they and the Poway community experienced earlier this year.

“All together it's been a really hard trauma for us to be in this situation,” said Noya’s father Israel Dahn.

On April 27 a gunman entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue and opened fire killing Lori Kaye and injuring several others including a then 8-year-old Noya who was struck by shrapnel on her face and legs - some of which she still must have removed.

"This still hurts a little but I'm going tomorrow to the doctor,” she said.

After the shooting, Noya captured the world's hearts with the maturity and poise she showed during interviews.

"I just, I don't think nobody should go through this no matter what age because you're supposed to live life, and not supposed to live hate,” Noya said following the shooting.

But that was the past and Sunday was all about helping Noya and her family move forward. And if her infectious smile was any indication – the party was a success.

"[It was an] amazing, unbelievable, shocking birthday,” Noya said laughing.