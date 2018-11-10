SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of running from police in a stolen San Antonio Fire Department truck before crashing it on the northeast side has been identified.

Ruben Cuellar, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest in a detention vehicle.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, two EMS workers were responding to a distress call on Houston Street downtown when Cuellar approached their truck, jumped inside and took off.

The two first responders told the suspect to get out of the truck, but he ignored their commands and instead took off down the road, hitting numerous cars, before leading police on a pursuit.

The suspect eventually entered Interstate 35 where he crashed into an 18-wheeler just north of Loop 1604.

Chief McManus said the suspect resisted arrest but was eventually detained. He was reportedly wanted for active robbery warrant.

Despite initial reports that a bystander was injured in the incident, Chief McManus said no one was injured in the incident. "No one was injured on this scene, and as far as we know, no one was injured downtown," Chief McManus said. He added that the area where the vehicle was first taken is a mess with cars that were struck and other property that was damaged.

