The search continues for the suspect who fired shots at four cars Wednesday on SR 509 near Sea-Tac Airport. There are no reports of injuries.
"I was just driving home from work and I heard a boom and glass was all over my face," said Mary Ertle, one of the drivers whose car struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon.
Ertle says a bullet came through her windshield and hit the passenger side window.
"I was just in shock that somebody actually shot at me," said Ertle.
SR 509 shut down for the afternoon commute between 160th and Des Moines Memorial Drive while officers searched for the suspect and investigated the scene. Just after 8:30 p.m., all lanes in both directions reopened.
WSP searched for the shooter by ground and by air. Troopers advise the public to remain vigilant.
WATCH: Drivers show damaged cars, describe shooting
Trooper Rick Johnson says the shots came from a tree line on the east side of the highway. The cars struck by gunfire were traveling southbound.
No suspect description has been released.
Some incoming flights were affected by a ground stop at Sea-Tac Airport. That has since been lifted.
WATCH: WSP trooper details shooting investigation