The suspected gunman in a three-day Valley shooting spree that claimed the lives of four people killed himself Monday morning when he was confronted by police at a Scottsdale hotel, a Phoenix police spokesman said.

Sources tell 12 News that a double-murder scene in Fountain Hills is also linked to the suspect, believed to be 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones. Police have not yet identified Jones.

Police said Jones was tracked to a room at the Extended Stay America, near 69th Street and Shea Boulevard, Monday morning.

According to police, multiple shots were fire inside Jones' room while tactical teams evacuated adjacent rooms.

Scottsdale police said there were no injuries to officers or guests, and Jones was dead at the scene. Police said officers did not fire a shot.

The hotel was his last listed place of residence.

Jones is suspected of killing nationally known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt, two paralegals and a therapist. The shootings terrorized the Valley legal and mental health communities.

Police have said Pitt and the law office employees were targeted. They said they're confident the murder of a therapist found dead Friday is also related.

READ: Investigators: Double homicide and shooting of Steven Pitt are related

12 News has learned of Jones’ apparent connections to the four victims from a source familiar with the case:

-Pitt, who was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon outside his north Phoenix office, did a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Jones about eight years ago, during Jones’ bitter divorce from his wife.

-Elizabeth Feldman, who works at the Scottsdale law firm where the two paralegals were killed Friday, was the divorce attorney for Jones’ wife. Feldman was not in the office when the two women were shot.

-Jones was seeing or had been seeing a therapist at the offices where the fourth victim, Marshall Levine, was found dead late Friday. It’s not known whether Jones was Levine’s client.

READ: Friends mourn victims in string of Valley murders

Court records show Jones’ wife filed for divorce in 2009 and the case dragged on for eight years, into 2017.

The records show his wife sought an order of protection, and psychological and psychiatric evaluations were requested for her husband.

Their divorce was finalized around 2011, but the case dragged on with disputes over alimony and child custody.

Court records shows Dwight Jones acted as his own attorney in the divorce.

Jones’ criminal record involves one domestic violence case.

Records show that in May 2009, shortly before his wife filed for divorce, he was charged in Scottsdale Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault, threats and intimidation, and disorderly conduct.

Jones pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge.

© 2018 KPNX