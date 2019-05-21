SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A 15-year-old Amador High School student was arrested Monday after reports that he brought a loaded handgun to the school and on the school bus, according to the Sutter Creek Police Department.

On Monday, an 8:45 p.m. call to the department indicated that a student may have brought a loaded handgun to the high school campus and on the school bus earlier in the day.

With the help of school administration and witness interviews, police were able to identify the suspect and visit his home.

Sutter Creek PD and deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office ultimately recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun from the boy's home, investigators said. The gun did not belong to family members.

The 15-year-old was arrested on possession of the firearm and possession of the firearm on school grounds. He was transferred into the custody of Amador County Juvenile Probation.

The police department said there was no indication that the boy made threats to high school staff or students. The investigation into this matter, and how the student came to be in possession of the firearm, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sutter Creek Police Department at (209) 267-5646.

