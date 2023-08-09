Target expanding Starbucks curbside pickup nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS — After testing out curbside Starbucks pick-up at select stores over the past year, Target is expanding the service at locations nationwide.
By Oct. 2023, Target expects that all of its 1,700-plus stores with Starbucks cafes will allow shoppers to add drinks and food to their Drive Up orders. Target has nearly 2,000 stores across the U.S.
The Minneapolis-based retailer began rolling out the ability to add Starbucks items to Drive Up orders this summer, which according to a company press release on Aug. 9, was "Target guests' most-requested feature."
"Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," Target chief stores officer Mark Schindele said in a statement. "This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we're innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests."
After getting a notification that their Drive Up Target order is ready to be picked up, shoppers will be asked if they'd like to add a Starbucks food or drink order. Once they add the order and pay, guests will have their shopping items and Starbucks orders delivered to their cars after arriving at their designated Target location.
Target's Drive Up service is free for all shoppers. To find a Target location near you, click here.
Adding Starbucks items to Drive Up orders is Target's latest update to its curbside service. This summer, they added the ability to make returns via Drive Up.
On Aug. 16, Target is set to hold its Q2 corporate earnings call. In May, the company reported its first-quarter net income slipped nearly 6% to $950 million, or $2.05 per share, for the three-month period ended April 29, compared to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the year-ago period.
