Lizzie Allison was 15 years old when we first featured her non-profit, Team Celebrate, in 2017.

Allison, now 17, has teamed up with an organization called Ticket to Dream Foundation to help provide other children to make birthday boxes all around the nation.

Children need to raise a certain amount and then receive a gift card and box to fill up to send back.

Allison has worked with several groups including Sacramento Children’s Home.

She started Team Celebrate because she was always interested in volunteering but was told she was too young or had to be 18.

