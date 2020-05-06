Temecula mayor resigns after email about police killings

Temecula Mayor James Stewart says he never meant to put in the word ‘good' in his Tuesday voice text and doesn't know how it was added.

TEMECULA, Calif. — The mayor of Temecula, James Stewart, resigned late Thursday night after an email stated he did not “believe there’s ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer” locally.

Stewart says he wanted to say that he didn't believe Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, who also patrol Temecula, had ever killed a person of color.

However, there were demonstrations after the 1998 shooting of a black woman, Tyisha Miller, by Riverside police.

In a Facebook post, Stewart wrote in part:

"City of Temecula, I hear you, I agree with you, and I am deeply sorry.

I owe everyone an apology including our citizens of all backgrounds and ethnicities, City staff, and my respected colleagues on the City Council. You have every right to be hurt and offended. My typos and off-the-cuff response to an email on a serious topic added pain at a time where our community, and our country, is suffering. I may not be the best writer and I sometimes misspeak, but I am not racist. I deeply regret this mistake and I own it, entirely. I am truly sorry.

I understand that even my sincerest apologies cannot remedy this situation. Because actions speak louder than words, I will step down as your Mayor and City Council Member effective immediately. It has been a true honor to serve this great City and its citizens. My love for Temecula and its residents is beyond expression.”

Mayor Pro Tem Maryann Edwards states, “Stew is a hard-working and honest man, and the City accepts his resignation. Temecula is poised to close this chapter, and continue our long-term commitment to preventing racial injustice in any form. On this day of Mr. George Floyd’s memorial service, and on behalf of my council colleagues, the City of Temecula offers our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

James Stewart's first Facebook Post regarding the email sent out:

