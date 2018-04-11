UVALDE — A helicopter crash outside Uvalde County claimed the lives of two newlyweds.

The Houstonian, the student-run newspaper of Sam Houston State University, confirmed that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed when the helicopter departing their wedding crashed north of Uvalde Saturday.

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering... Posted by The Houstonian on Sunday, November 4, 2018

Uvalde Police received a call from an aviation monitoring center around midnight Saturday notifying them of a possible down aircraft north of Uvalde County.

Several agencies, including Texas DPS troopers, Game Wardens, Border Patrol, and the Uvalde Fire Department aided police in their search for the aircraft. Police say that shortly after sunrise Sunday, the accident was located.

DPS and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the scene. The NTSB says the incident involved a Bell 206B—a two-bladed, twin-engine chopper.

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Fire Department confirmed to KENS 5 that multiple people died in the crash.

