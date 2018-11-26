We’re relaunching ABC10's The Daily Blend morning newsletter to offer a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, offer tips and make you smile, even if you only have five minutes. Send us your feedback at webdesk@abc10.com.

Community pays respects to Stanislaus County Deputy Tony Hinostroza – A "Thin Blue Line" flag is wrapped snug around a power pole at the corner of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue in Riverbank. On the ground lie several candles and flowers. It's a makeshift memorial for Stanislaus County Deputy Anthony "Tony" Hinostroza who was killed late Sunday night after hitting that same pole during a car chase. Several community members paid their respects at the memorial, including family of Hinostroza's colleagues. "After you've had terrible news over and over again you don't know how to react anymore," said Kristi Parker, the wife of a Sheriff's deputy. "You're beyond hurt. You don't have anymore pain."

First openly gay sheriff in California's history – There were many history-making victories in this year's elections. This is one of those. Meet, Shannan Moon, Nevada County Sheriff-elect and California's first-ever openly gay sheriff. But that's not the only history she's made. Moon is actually quite used to making history. Moon was the first woman to be promoted to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain in Nevada County. And while there's something to be said that it took this long for the state and county to make this history, it still needs to be celebrated. "I’ve always just been me. I’ve been the first in a lot of different categories and it was never my goal to go out and be the first. It was just my goal to be me.”

Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce yet? Here's the latest – Remember last week when the Center for Disease Control sent urgent messages urging people to not eat romaine lettuce? You might have seen stores completely take out bags of it off of the shelves. Well, the CDC has finally narrowed down the location of the bad greens. It's from California... probably. They say it's likely the case based on harvesting patterns. These states were impacted: California, Michigan, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

So about Cyber Monday... You know how they always say these big sales are on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Yeah, well that's not really the case. For example, here are six laptop sales that will still give you the most bang for you Cyber Monday buck. And, yes, that even includes cheaper MacBook Airs and Chromebooks.

It's all about giving... ABC10 teamed up with HeartThreads to do two things: (1) Raise money for Camp Fire survivors, and (2) tell some inspiring stories from out of the devastation. This is one of those stories. These cowboys have saved thousands of animals from California wildfires.

