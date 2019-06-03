We’re relaunching ABC10's The Daily Blend morning newsletter to offer a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, offer tips and make you smile, even if you only have five minutes. Send us your feedback at webdesk@abc10.com.

Witness says duck that plunged down Glory Hole survived. Experts say it's unlikely – If true, it's one very lucky duck! The bird that captured hearts after getting caught on camera plunging down the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole reportedly survived the terrifying fall. Rick Fowler — a water resources technician with the Solano County Water Agency, who took the now-viral video of the bird — said he saw the duck come out the other side of the spillway. "It shot out of there like a bullet," Fowler said. Some experts, however, are skeptical. According to Melissa Vignau with the Solano Irrigation District, there's no way the duck actually made it through. "The velocity of water going through there would have torn it in pieces," Vignau said. So did the duck survive that fall? We may never know. But we're certainly hoping that's the case. (Liz Kreutz, ABC10)

Archaeologists find hidden tunnels below Alcatraz prison, find buried structures and ammunition magazines – Archaeologists confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification. Researchers found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Al Capone, SFGate reported Tuesday. A study published last week in "Near Surface Geophysics" said archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar and terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs. They found fully buried structures, ammunition magazines and tunnels. Archaeologists are now planning more study to discover what else lies just below the surface. Historians believe workers built over existing structures when the prison was built in the 20th century. (Associated Press)

Former Stockton wrestling coach sentenced to 4 years in prison – Speaking with conviction behind the glass in a San Joaquin County Superior courtroom in Stockton, 27-year-old Phillip Maglaya said his love for a student he abducted last summer continues. As part of a plea deal, the former Franklin High School volunteer wrestling coach was sentenced to four years in state prison. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years and banned from owning a firearm for life. Maglaya was charged with several felony sex charges along with a felony charge of child stealing. He must register as a sex offender for life. During Wednesday's sentencing, the girl's father, Ron Arther, was allowed to speak. Reading from a prepared statement, he told the courtroom how his daughter left a note for her parents on the day she disappeared, saying she would be fine. After reading his daughter's letter, Arther told the court through tears, "He coached our baby girl with his influence and took her from us." (Kurt Rivera, ABC10)

Put your bag in a locker... or not. Honestly, it's legally up to you. Let's back up some. We were asked yet another question about the legality of Walmart's policies. Are you legally required to put your bag in a locker at certain Walmarts? The short answer: Yes. But, as always, there's a bit more nuance to it.

Go on a doggy date with a pup... Here's something that I never knew we needed. Through Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter, you can take shelter dogs out on adventures for the day, which is both great for you and the dog. You have fun with a pup for a day, and the yet-to-be-adopted dog gets out of the shelter.