Catastrophic Camp Fire 100 percent contained – The news came out early Sunday morning. After getting pounded by rain all week long, firefighters in Paradise finally got the help they'd been hoping for. The deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history was finally contained. Firefighters got some help last week after the state's first significant winter storm dropped nearly 7 inches of rain over the burn area over a three-day period. There is still work to be done to put out the 153,000 acre Camp Fire, and it will take residents of the burned down Town of Paradise years before they completely rebuild, but this is a win that should be celebrated.

Stanislaus Sheriff's deputy killed after crashing into power pole – Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza served 19 years with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps before that. Needless to so say, the 45-year-old Hinostroza spent a lifetime committed to serving his community. Hinostroza died late Sunday night trying to do just that. While responding to calls of an alleged serial drunk driver, Hinostroza crashed into a median and slammed into a power pole. "Tony died while trying to protect the people of Stanislaus County ... you know, his whole life was dedicated to serving the public," said Stanisalaus County Sheriff Sergeant Tom Letras.

Postal service expects 900 million package deliveries for holiday season – Sunday package deliveries? Yes, please. The United States Postal Service will be busy this holiday season, and we need to thank them for it. The country's post office workers will be working tirelessly to deliver more than 900 million holiday packages this season. And those are just the packages. Add that to the nearly 15 million pieces of mail that will be delivered, and you've got one hectic holiday season. USPS workers... you're the real MVPs. And also the real Santa Claus, if we're being honest.

Speaking of the holiday season... Today is the biggest online sales day of the year. Yes, we're talking about Cyber Monday, which is much better than Black Friday because it doesn't require getting off of the couch to buy Christmas gifts. The DEALBOSS Matt Granite's 10 Cyber Monday tech deals that you should check out and much more.

It's all about giving... ABC10 teamed up with HeartThreads to do two things: (1) Raise money for Camp Fire survivors, and (2) tell some inspiring stories from out of the devastation. This is one of those stories. The Town of Paradise might have burned down, but the Paradise Post newspaper is still getting delivered to the residents.

