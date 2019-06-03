We’re relaunching ABC10's The Daily Blend morning newsletter to offer a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, offer tips and make you smile, even if you only have five minutes. Send us your feedback at webdesk@abc10.com.

Subscribe here.

'Passion won't change things' | Sacramento City Council meeting sees night of heated exchanges – Emotions ran high in a near four-hour Sacramento City Council meeting, one day after 84 people got arrested during a protest over District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's decision not to charge the two officer who fatally shot Stephon Clark. An overflow crowd arrived at the City Council chambers to speak out on the response and arrests. At least twice in the night, the meeting threatened to end early before it finally ended abruptly near the four mark. At one point, the council meeting was forced into a recess as an impassioned speaker and attendees left their seats, filling the front of the chambers. Hours later, Mayor Darrell Steinberg called it a night as another speaker continued to speak over her allotted 3 minutes. The meeting was adjourned suddenly, ending a four hour marathon public comment period filled with heated remarks and passionate speakers. (Becca Habegger, ABC10)

California officials focus on forest management after fires – After successive years of devastating wildfires, California's fire agency announced a plan Tuesday that would dramatically increase the removal of dead trees and other forest management efforts with the help of the National Guard. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released a list of 35 priority fuel-reduction projects it wants to start immediately across the state over roughly 90,000 acres. That's double the acreage the agency aimed to cover in the current fiscal year, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said. The agency is also seeking National Guard assistance to coordinate the work. McLean said it was the first time he could recall turning to the National Guard for help with clearing trees and vegetation. "It just goes to show you how committed everybody is," he said. (Associated Press)

Stockton students get sobering lesson about dangers of human sex trafficking – Danielle Okazaki was walking from a friend's home in Stockton last summer when she noticed a car following her. "He's passing me by really slow and I'm thinking, 'This can't be good,'" Okazaki recalled. "You know, you have that instinct. So I'm telling myself, 'Maybe I should just go back to my friend's house.' So I ended up turning around." She said each time she turned around, he followed her. That's when she called 911 on her cell phone, making sure the stranger knew she was calling for an emergency and he drove off. Whether she was a target of human trafficking, she'll never know. But she wasn't a victim. The Edison High School senior was one of the dozens from Stockton schools who learned about how human sex traffickers recruit victims and what happens when someone gets caught in a life of prostitution at the second annual Anti-trafficking and Violence Prevention Youth Summit. (Kurt Rivera, ABC10)

Do protesters have rights? Yes, obviously. But a lot of those rights rely on the judgment of the police officers. Ultimately, you are afforded the right to protest, as long as you do it in a lawful way. However, there's a bit of a gray area with an officer's judgement.

Mayochup, Mayocue and Mayomust... This definitely is not for everyone, but apparently people really, really love mayonnaise mixed with other condiments. I guess mixing the worst condiment with actually good ones makes something delicious? Who knows. But Heinz is making them prepackaged just for you fans.