SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress was historic, it’s not likely to bring about any major changes and certainly not soon, one legal expert said.

Sacramento Attorney William Wright said people should expect continued and ongoing investigations into members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign likely through the 2020 election.

“Anything else going to come out of these hearings other than maybe the president being embarrassed? No,” Wright said. “There’s going to be no impeachment.”

While the Democratic-controlled House may attempt such a move against the president, Wright said it wouldn’t pass the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

“It was all focused on the alleged misdeeds of the president,” Wright said. “And less of it was on the main goal of his report which was to deal with Russian interference in our election, which the Mueller report found.”

RELATED:

Mueller says Trump could be charged with obstruction after leaving office

Trump calls Mueller hearings 'all nonsense'

Wright, who has practiced law for 36 years and is a professor of constitutional law at Lincoln University, said he wants lawmakers to shift their focus of the Mueller report to Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential elections.

“The sanctity of our elections has always been sort of assumed but with the internet… everything’s changed,” Wright said.

He hopes to see legislation that would require candidates to disclose to law enforcement if their campaign has been contacted by a foreign government. Such legislation has been introduced.

WATCH ALSO: Robert Mueller testimony and how we got here | Connect the Dots