SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of customers are without power in Northern California after the second of two heavy storms hits the area, toppling trees and downing power lines.

More than 30,000 remain without electricity in Shasta County, where some communities have received more than a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Officials in Redding opened a warming center at the city's library.

Paul Moreno, a spokesman with Pacific Gas & Pacific Gas, says 28,000 of their customers remain without power in Shasta County. Another 6,000 customers of Redding Electric Utility have been without power since Wednesday morning.

A home slid down a hill in Sausalito, north of San Francisco, and a woman was rescued from the wreckage. At least 50 homes were evacuated after the mudslide struck a neighborhood, KNTV reported.

The California State Parks service has closed the Highway 49 parking lot at the South Yuba River Bridge in anticipation of rock and mud slides that are prone to the area during periods of heavy rainfall Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Nevada City, Calif. The National Weather Service has forecast up to 11 inches of precipitation through Monday morning. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

The storm followed more than a week of severe weather in the Pacific Northwest and was the latest in a series of storms that has all but eliminated drought-level dryness in California this winter. It's fueled by an atmospheric river — a plume of moisture stretching across the Pacific Ocean nearly to Hawaii.

Nearly 37 percent of California had no level of drought or abnormal dryness, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday. About 10.5 percent of the state was in moderate drought, just over 1.6 percent was in severe drought. The remainder was in the abnormally dry category. The numbers reflect data gathered up to Tuesday.

Atmospheric rivers are long bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky. Formed by winds associated with storms, they occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast. When an atmospheric river originates near Hawaii it is commonly referred to as a "Pineapple Express."

The National Weather Service recorded winds gusting to 132 mph atop the Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno, Nevada. A backcountry avalanche warning was issued throughout the Sierra.

Five passengers suffered minor injuries when a Delta Air Lines flight headed from Southern California to Seattle encountered severe turbulence in the storm and was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno. Photos on social media showed a drinks cart upended and snacks and soda cans littering the aisle. One passenger tweeted the plane did two nose dives in "crazy turbulence" but the crew "handled it perfectly."

Tim Suber said he has lost count of how many times his hillside neighborhood in Lake Elsinore has been evacuated between last summer's devastating wildfire and this winter's succession of storms.

"I'm not going this time," Suber said Wednesday after authorities warned him that he could end up trapped if roads flood. "I've got 35 chickens and a daughter who won't leave them behind. So we're staying."

Water from Deer Creek begins to lap at the base of Lefty's Grill in Nevada City, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The National Weather Service has prompted a flood advisory for local waterways and creeks. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

In Northern California, winter storm and backcountry avalanche warnings were in effect in the snow-laden Sierra Nevada.

A state of emergency has been declared in Shasta County because of significant storm damage, and thousands of utility customers lost power in the region. A fire in the county seat of Redding last summer destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed eight people.

AP writers Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco, Christopher Weber, John Rogers and Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles, Chris Grygiel in Seattle and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

