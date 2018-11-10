NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Tom Hardy has been spending some quality time in the area on Tuesday!
On Tuesday, the British actor and filmmaker stopped by JEB Little Creek-Fort Story for a special Venom movie screening. He also took a tour onboard the USS George H.W. Bush docked at Naval Station Norfolk.
Hardy took a United Service Organizations tour to meet the sailors, see what happens on a ship, and learn what 'Freedom at Work' is all about. The tour of the ship included a trip to the flight deck, bridge, and a couple hundred selfies with crew members.
Hardy is known his roles in From the Ashes, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception.
The actor's most recent film is a thriller/ science fiction movie called Venom. The movie is about is about an investigative journalist Eddie Brock who attempts a comeback following a scandal, but accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent super alter-ego.
Check out the trailer here:
Venom was released on October 5.
