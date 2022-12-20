Tampa officer, good Samaritans help rescue grandmother, child from beneath car

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police and several good Samaritans sprang into action to rescue a woman and her great-grandchild after they were pinned under a car Sunday afternoon at a Tampa apartment complex, the Tampa Police Department said in a release.
It happened in the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex on 2901 N Dale Mabry Highway.
Police said when Corporal Lance Baker arrived at the scene, he found an 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter trapped under a Toyota Corolla.
The 23-year-old driver of the car told police he didn't see the woman pushing the child in a stroller as the pair were coming back from a trip to the grocery store and hit them as he was backing out.
As he was backing out, he backed his car over both of them. But he told officers he that while he felt a bump, he assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and tried to pull forward.
When he couldn't move his car, he said he realized he had hit someone.
Several neighbors quickly took action to help before first responders arrived, using a hydraulic jack to raise the car up slightly from the ground, the release stated.
Baker's body camera captured the dramatic rescue as he and others worked to pull the woman and child to safety. You can see Baker pull grocery items out from between the woman and the car, allowing her to breathe, police said.
He worked with firefighters to cut the child from the stroller, supporting her head before they took her to be checked out.
Eventually, both the woman and child were pulled out safely from under the car.
"The young man that had the presence of mind to get his floor jack and lift that car – I sincerely believe that without him taking those actions, I don’t think the grandmother would have lived long enough for me to even get there to help her the rest of the way," Baker said at a news conference. "That was vitally important."
"It was just a huge team effort," the corporal added.
Both were rushed to the hospital. The great-grandmother is reportedly in critical condition and the 3-year-old is "stable," according to police.
Police said investigators don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash and noted the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Charges are not expected at this time, the release stated.
"We are proud of Cpl. Baker's quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family. This is a shining example of the work Tampa Police officers do every day to protect and serve their community, not knowing if they'll be called upon to save a life or put their own life on the line at any given call for service," said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw. "We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family."