A part of Interstate 30 has been closed down in Benton after a livestock trailer overturned and a bull got loose.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted Friday afternoon that the westbound lanes of I-30 were closed down around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the bull was detained around mile marker 118.

Officer Steven Cave with Benton Animal Control told us that one other bull got loose off the highway and was later roped and captured. A total of three cows have been caught since the accident.

All lanes of I-30 westbound re-opened around 4:00 p.m.

