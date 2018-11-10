A train collided with a vehicle in Sacramento, creating a significant amount of traffic Thursday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Sacramento Police Department Captain Norm Leong, the train hit the vehicle at 19th Street at P Street.
The driver of the vehicle is okay, escaping the accident with only a bump on the head.
The train came to a stop after the collision, blocking 19th Street south from P Street to Broadway, causing a significant amount of traffic around the nearby grid.
Crews are working to clear the tracks, but the area is not expected to reopen until at least 4:45 p.m.
© 2018 KXTV